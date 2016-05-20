BRIEF-Promsvyazbank increases stake in PIK Group
* Says increases its stake in PIK Group to 13.07 percent from 9.23 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2kuxqIW
SOCHI, Russia May 20 Russian gas giant Gazprom might buy some of its own shares from troubled state development bank Vnesheconombank(VEB), Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday.
The Kommersant daily reported earlier that Gazprom would buy 3.6 percent of its shares from VEB for 132 billion roubles ($1.99 billion).
($1 = 66.3802 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Says increases its stake in PIK Group to 13.07 percent from 9.23 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2kuxqIW
* Says increases its shares held in PIK Group to 17.3 percent from 4.4 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2jXU9KA
HANOI, Feb 2 Vietnam is targeting credit growth in 2017 to expand at the same rate as last year of 18 percent, the State Bank of Vietnam, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.