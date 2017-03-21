MOSCOW, March 21 Russian state gas company Gazprom said on Tuesday that Russian state development bank VEB may finance some of its projects.

The potential financing was discussed by Gazprom chief executive Alexei Miller and VEB chairman Sergei Gorkov at a meeting in Moscow, Gazprom said in a statement, without giving further details.

