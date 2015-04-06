(Adds detail, comments)
MOSCOW, April 6 Gazprom said on Monday
it plans to sell its 10.52 percent stake in Germany's natural
gas supplier Verbundnetz Gas (VNG), in line with the Russian
company's strategy to pull back from operations in Europe.
Gazprom said the decision to sell the stake was made after
Wintershall Holding sold its stake in VNG. Gazprom and
Wintershall jointly held a blocking stake of 26.31 percent in
VNG.
"Now, Gazprom is unable to take real participation in
managing VNG," Gazprom said.
State-controlled Gazprom has been cutting back on its
exposure to Europe against the background of frosty relations
between Russia and the European Union over Moscow's role in the
Ukraine conflict.
Last year, Gazprom scrapped plans to build the undersea
South Stream gas pipeline to Bulgaria, choosing a route to
Turkey instead.
BASF, parent of oil and gas explorer Wintershall,
said last year that Wintershall wanted to sell its 15.8 percent
stake in VNG.
EWE AG, Germany's fifth-largest utility by
sales, has also been in talks to sell its 63.69 percent stake in
VNG, a deal that could fetch 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion),
according to sources.
Based on these valuations, Gazprom's stake could amount to
around 200 million euros.
In 2014, VNG AG, in which municipal utilities and local
groups hold 25.79 percent, made a net profit of 224 million
euros, up from 174 million.
($1 = 0.9107 euros)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams
and Jane Merriman)