MOSCOW Feb 4 Gazprombank, Russia's No.3 by assets, plans to issue three-year yuan-denominated Eurobond, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.

The source added that initial yield guidance for the issue is set at 4 percent area, while the issue is planned of a benchmark size.

Russian borrowers raised a total of around $53 billion via Eurobond issues last year and have issued debt this year to profit from positive risk sentiment towards emerging markets. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova)