BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
MOSCOW Feb 4 Gazprombank, Russia's No.3 by assets, plans to issue three-year yuan-denominated Eurobond, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.
The source added that initial yield guidance for the issue is set at 4 percent area, while the issue is planned of a benchmark size.
Russian borrowers raised a total of around $53 billion via Eurobond issues last year and have issued debt this year to profit from positive risk sentiment towards emerging markets. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 800 won/share for common stock and 861.5 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
TOKYO, March 10 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at 19,434.30, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.