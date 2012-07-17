MOSCOW, July 17 Gazprombank, Russia's No.3
lender by assets, added $500 million to its outstanding Eurobond
issue maturing in 2017, Goldman Sachs, which acted as one of the
arrangers, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Gazprombank raised $500 million via a five-year Eurobond
issue in May, joining other local borrowers rushing for cash in
the corporate bond markets. Local borrowers raised more than $25
billion via Eurobonds since the start of the year.
"The book saw a good mix of investors with demand coming
both from retail and real money accounts," Albert Sagiryan,
managing director at Goldman Sachs Russia, told Reuters.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service,
said earlier on Tuesday that Russia's top lender Sberbank
may tap Singapore's dollar market for a Eurobond
issue, following steps of its closest peer VTB.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)