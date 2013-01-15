MOSCOW Jan 15 Gazprombank, Russia's No.3 bank by assets, has launched a 20 billion rouble ($661 million) Eurobond at 7.875 percent, a source close to the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

Last month Gazprombank said that it plans to raise $3 billion on international debt markets this year. In 2012, Russian borrowers raised around $53 billion via Eurobond issues.

A source previously said the paper carries a maturity of 3.5 years. ($1 = 30.2405 Russian roubles)

