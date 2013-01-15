BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.18 billion multifamily K-Deal, KF28
* Freddie Mac - About $1.18 billion in K certificates are expected to settle on or about Mar. 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Jan 15 Gazprombank, Russia's No.3 bank by assets, has launched a 20 billion rouble ($661 million) Eurobond at 7.875 percent, a source close to the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.
Last month Gazprombank said that it plans to raise $3 billion on international debt markets this year. In 2012, Russian borrowers raised around $53 billion via Eurobond issues.
A source previously said the paper carries a maturity of 3.5 years. ($1 = 30.2405 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credendo Single Risk Insurance AG's (Credendo Single Risk; formerly Garant Versicherungs Aktiengesellschaft Vienna) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Fitch's view of the strong probability of support, if needed, for Credendo Single Risk from its parent, the Belgian state-owned credit insurer, Credendo Exp
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).