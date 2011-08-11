MOSCOW Aug 11 Gazprombank, Russia's third biggest lender by assets, has secured a $1.2 billion three-year syndicated loan from a group of international banks, the lender said on Thursday.

The loan is secured under LIBOR plus 1.5 percent rate and will be used to repay a $900 million syndicated loan, raised in September 2010 under LIBOR plus 2.5 percent, Gazprombank said in a statement.

Part of the funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Gazprombank, in which the world's biggest gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) holds a 41.7 percent stake, plans to borrow up to $2 billion on external markets in 2011, its deputy chief executive said in March. [ID:nLDE72O10B]

