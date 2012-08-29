MOSCOW Aug 29 Gazprom Neft, the
listed oil producer controlled by Russian gas giant Gazprom
, has picked three banks to arrange a series of
investors meetings which may end up in a Eurobond offering, two
banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The sources said that Gazprom Neft, Russia's fifth-biggest
oil producer, has appointed Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and
Gazprombank to arrange the meetings, due to start on Sept. 3.
Russian corporate borrowers have raised more than $30
billion via Eurobond deals so far this year, with VTB,
the country's second-biggest bank, raising 600 million Swiss
francs ($628 million) in the latest sale on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.9556 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)