Oil prices rise on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
MOSCOW, April 10 Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft said on Thursday it had received positive responses from Asian clients about the possibility of using euros as a settlement currency.
"Gazprom Neft held discussions with its eastern partners about the possibility of completing settlements in the European currency. They, in turn, expressed their potential readiness for this," the company said in emailed comments.
Company head Alexander Dyukov said earlier this week that Gazprom Neft had broached the idea of dropping the dollar, traditionally the currency of choice for the global energy sector, as a response to a possible new round of Western sanctions. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON, March 20 Hedge funds cut their bullish bets on oil by the largest amount on record in the week to March 14, according to the latest data published by regulators and exchanges.
TOKYO, March 21 Asian shares clung to their 15-month highs on Tuesday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields were on the back foot on the prospects of a less-hawkish Federal Reserve policy trajectory.