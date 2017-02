MOSCOW, Sept 1 Gazprom Neft , the oil arm of Russia's gas exporting monopoly Gazprom , said on Thursday it has acquired the licence holder of an oil field with recoverable reserves of over 25 million tonnes (183 million barrels).

The company said the Tsarichanskoye field is located in Orenburg region at the southern end of the Ural mountains, which Gazprom Neft sees as a new hub of oil production.

It did not say how much it paid for the upstream asset. (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin)