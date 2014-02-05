MOSCOW Feb 5 Russia's Gazprom Neft plans to start commercial oil production at its Iraqi's Badra oilfield in spring with a view to reach an average output of 15,000 barrels per day this year, a company official said on Wednesday.

Vadim Yakovlev, a first deputy chief executive of Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russia's top gas producer Gazprom , also told reporters that its joint venture with Shell secured licences to start exploration at hard-to-recover three Bazhenov formation fields in the West Siberian region of Khanty Mansiisk this year.

He also said that the company plans to sell its oil from Prirazlomnoye, Russia's first Arctic offshore oil deposit, likely at a discount to Urals and Brent benchmark blends due to higher content of sulphur and viscosity comparing to them.