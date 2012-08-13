* Q2 net income 30.35 billion roubles vs f'cast 30.32 bln

* Revenue up 18 percent year-on-year to 301.2 billion roubles

* Shares up 0.2 pct, vs 0.5 pct rise in broader market (Updates with Q2 results, adds detail)

MOSCOW, Aug 13 Gazprom Neft, Russia's No. 5 oil producer, said on Monday its second-quarter net profit fell 21 percent year-on-year to 30.35 billion roubles ($953.6 million), in line with analysts' expectations, due to a decline in oil prices and a rise in export duties.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net income of 30.32 billion roubles.

As of 0800 GMT, Moscow-traded shares in Gazprom Neft were up 0.2 percent, underperforming the broader market, which rose 0.5 percent.

Gazprom Neft, along with other Russian companies, is switching this year to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), to report in roubles.

Analysts have said Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russia's top crude producer Gazprom, would have fared better in April-June than peers thanks to strong exposure to refining, with product sales accounting for about three quarters of revenue.

For the same period, Rosneft, Russia's largest crude producer, posted a surprise 8 billion roubles loss on the weaker rouble and a higher tax bill.

Gazprom Neft said its revenue increased 18 percent year-on-year to 301.2 billion roubles in the quarter, as it boosted refined products sales, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 2.6 percent to 59.6 billion roubles. ($1 = 31.8260 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin and David Holmes)