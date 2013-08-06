MOSCOW Aug 6 Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian state gas export monopoly Gazprom, on Tuesday posted a 26 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit to 38.1 billion roubles ($1.2 billion), beating analysts' forecasts.

Analysts had expected the company to report a 19 percent rise in quarterly net profit to 36.2 billion roubles, mainly due to lower taxes such as an export duty, according to a Reuters poll.

Gazprom Neft also said its revenues stood at 298.8 billion roubles in April-June of 2013, down 1 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 32.9055 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)