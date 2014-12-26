MOSCOW Dec 26 Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
said on Friday that the Russian economy could contract by 4
percent next year and that the budget could have a deficit of
more than 3 percent of gross domestic product if oil prices
average $60 a barrel.
Siluanov also told journalists that his ministry had
recalculated its budget forecasts to take into account oil
prices at $60 a barrel and that he expected the rouble's average
exchange rate to be around 51 roubles per dollar in 2015.
He added that state bank VTB could get 100 billion
roubles ($1.9 billion) from the National Wealth Fund by the end
of the year and 150 billion roubles more in 2015, while
Gazprombank could get 70 billion roubles this or
next year.
($1 = 53.1220 roubles)
(Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; writing by Alexander Winning
and Vladimir Soldatkin)