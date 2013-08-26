* Economy Ministry cuts 2013 GDP growth forecast to 1.8 pct
* Raises 2014 inflation forecast
* Central bank rate cut in September in doubt
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, Aug 26 Russia cut its economic forecasts
for the second time this year, increasing pressure on Vladimir
Putin to revive growth that has faded since a state spending
splurge helped secure his election to a third Kremlin term.
The Economy Ministry slashed its forecasts for 2013 and 2014
after growth in the second quarter of this year was the slowest
since the slump of 2009, documents obtained by Reuters on Monday
showed.
The news broke as the president made one of his many tours
to key industrial regions - this time to Kemorovo in the Kuzbass
coalfields - to demand greater urgency in developing Russia's
vast resource base.
The lower growth forecast reflects home-grown problems of
weak industrial output - now expected to barely grow this year -
slowing investment and a waning of the feel-good factor that
helped Putin win a third term as president in March 2012.
Not even oil prices at a historically-high $110 per barrel
have been enough to avert the slowdown in the world's top energy
producer - even if Russia's external surpluses and low debts do
shield it from the current turmoil in other emerging markets.
"To grow this time it will not be enough to stimulate
private consumption," said Vladimir Miklashevsky, an economist
at Danske Bank.
Miklashevsky was referring to Putin's past reliance on
distributing windfall energy revenues to boost living standards
and drive average annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth
rates of 7 percent during his first two presidential terms from
2004-08.
The Economy Ministry cut its 2013 forecast to 1.8 percent
from 2.4 percent, also hit by weaker exports and consumption
growth. The forecast was below median expectations of 2.5
percent growth in a regular Reuters poll of economists.
It downgraded the 2014 outlook to a range of 2.8-3.2 percent
from 3.7 percent.
REALITY CHECK
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev has warned that Russia's
$2 trillion economy could stagnate, but played down risks of a
recession, even though some economists estimate that real growth
has now contracted for two consecutive quarters.
Weaker growth will put pressure on Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov's budget, which is due to go before parliament soon and
which foresees a modest deficit next year.
Economists see next year's forecast as over-optimistic.
"Growth may accelerate next year only if the government
increases expenditure substantially," said Natalia Orlova, chief
economist at Alfa-Bank.
The government has already broken Putin's pre-election
pledge to balance the books by 2015, proposing measures that
would only increase Russia's reliance on commodities.
The government has been considering various stimulus
measures, unveiling a $13 billion investment plan to build new
roads and railways by tapping a rainy-day fund.
Officials and bankers have been pressing, meanwhile, for
easier monetary policy to lift growth towards the government
target of 5 percent.
The central bank, now led by Elvira Nabiullina, Putin's
former economic adviser, kept interest rates on hold in August.
It has said it will start cutting rates when inflation is inside
its target corridor of 5-6 percent, expected in the second half
of 2013.
The economy ministry kept its inflation forecast for the end
of 2013 unchanged at 5-6 percent, but raised its 2014 estimate
by half a percentage point to 4.5-5.5 percent.
"The central bank will not cut rates. The global environment
is setting higher rates in the world economy and we should not
ignore it," said Orlova.
The rouble fell to its lowest in four years against the
dollar-euro basket the central bank tracks, hit by
capital outflows as emerging market investors expect the U.S.
Federal Reserve to wind down its money-pumping measures.