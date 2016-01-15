MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia's Economy Ministry expects the economy to contract in 2016 for the second year running, with the oil price averaging $40 per barrel, a draft document showed on Friday.

The ministry's base scenario sees GDP contracting by 0.8 percent in 2016, while a conservative one predicts a 1.0 percent decline, according to the draft document seen by Reuters.

The Economy Ministry now expects an oil price of $40 per barrel in both its scenarios, base and conservative.

The rouble rate is forecast averaging 68.2 per U.S. dollar in the base scenario, and 72.6 in the conservative one. (Reporting By Moscow newsroom)