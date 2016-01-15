Magnitude 6.0 quake hits the Philippines -USGS
April 11 A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia's Economy Ministry expects the economy to contract in 2016 for the second year running, with the oil price averaging $40 per barrel, a draft document showed on Friday.
The ministry's base scenario sees GDP contracting by 0.8 percent in 2016, while a conservative one predicts a 1.0 percent decline, according to the draft document seen by Reuters.
The Economy Ministry now expects an oil price of $40 per barrel in both its scenarios, base and conservative.
The rouble rate is forecast averaging 68.2 per U.S. dollar in the base scenario, and 72.6 in the conservative one. (Reporting By Moscow newsroom)
* Sussex Bancorp- if merger terminated, Community Bank Of Bergen County, may be required to pay co termination fee of about $1.8 million, under certain circumstances Source text - http://bit.ly/2nC1o0s Further company coverage: