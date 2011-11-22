(Adds quote, detail)
MOSCOW Nov 22 Russia's economy expanded
at its fastest pace so far this year on a month-on-month basis
in October, Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday,
helping the rouble to firm versus the euro and the dollar.
Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.9 percent compared to
September's reading and increased 4.3 percent in the first 10
months of the year versus the same period a year ago, Nabiullina
said.
"It is the highest reading this year, while (average monthly
growth) was around 0.4 percent for the past three months," she
said.
The rouble firmed after the news to 35.87 against the
euro-dollar basket from around 35.92 seen before GDP
numbers were released.
Russia's economy is expected to grow by up to 4.5 percent
for 2011 as a whole, an economy ministry official said on
Monday.
(Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh;
Editing by Lidia Kelly/John Bowker/Ruth Pitchford)