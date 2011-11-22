(Adds quote, detail)

MOSCOW Nov 22 Russia's economy expanded at its fastest pace so far this year on a month-on-month basis in October, Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday, helping the rouble to firm versus the euro and the dollar.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.9 percent compared to September's reading and increased 4.3 percent in the first 10 months of the year versus the same period a year ago, Nabiullina said.

"It is the highest reading this year, while (average monthly growth) was around 0.4 percent for the past three months," she said.

The rouble firmed after the news to 35.87 against the euro-dollar basket from around 35.92 seen before GDP numbers were released.

Russia's economy is expected to grow by up to 4.5 percent for 2011 as a whole, an economy ministry official said on Monday. (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly/John Bowker/Ruth Pitchford)