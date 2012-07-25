U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
MOSCOW, July 25 Russian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was up 3.8 percent, year-on-year, in June against a 4.2 percent rise in May, the Economy Ministry said on its web site on Wednesday.
The ministry earlier estimated that economic growth slowed to 4.0 percent in the second quarter from 4.9 percent in the January through March period. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 The landing gear of a FlyBe Group airplane collapsed during landing at Amsterdam's Schiphol on Thursday, causing it to veer off the runway. There were no injuries, the airport said in a statement.
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.