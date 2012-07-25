MOSCOW, July 25 Russian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was up 3.8 percent, year-on-year, in June against a 4.2 percent rise in May, the Economy Ministry said on its web site on Wednesday.

The ministry earlier estimated that economic growth slowed to 4.0 percent in the second quarter from 4.9 percent in the January through March period. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Douglas Busvine)