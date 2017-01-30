AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
MOSCOW Jan 30 Russia's gross domestic product fell by 1.0 percent year on year in December, the country's Economy Ministry said on Monday.
The economic contraction came after revised GDP growth of 0.9 percent in November and a GDP contraction of 0.6 percent in October, according to ministry data.
Russia's economy is gradually emerging from a deep slump prompted by weak global oil prices and compounded by Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
MUMBAI, June 17 Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd's stake in Tata Motors Ltd on or after June 23, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.