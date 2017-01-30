MOSCOW Jan 30 Russia's gross domestic product fell by 1.0 percent year on year in December, the country's Economy Ministry said on Monday.

The economic contraction came after revised GDP growth of 0.9 percent in November and a GDP contraction of 0.6 percent in October, according to ministry data.

Russia's economy is gradually emerging from a deep slump prompted by weak global oil prices and compounded by Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)