MOSCOW, March 14 President Vladimir Putin has approved a decree allowing some troops from Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia to be incorporated into the Russian army, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Russia recognised South Ossetia as an independent state in 2008 after fighting a short war with Georgia. Georgia says it wants South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another breakaway region, back. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)