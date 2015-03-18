MOSCOW, March 18 Russia signed a treaty with Georgia's breakaway South Ossetia region on Wednesday which Tbilisi condemned as a move towards annexation and the West says could threaten regional stability and security.

The framework "alliance and integration" treaty, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Ossetian leader Leonid Tibilov, outlines plans to integrate Russia's security forces, military and customs services with South Ossetia's.

Russia, which will also protect the tiny region's border under the treaty, recognised South Ossetia as an independent state after a five-day war with Georgia in 2008 but most countries say it is still part of Georgia. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)