WASHINGTON, March 18 The United States does not recognize legitimacy of the treaty signed on Wednesday between Russia and Georgia's rebellious South Ossetia region, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said.

"The occupied regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia are integral parts of Georgia, and we continue to support Georgia's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey)