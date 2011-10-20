TBILISI Oct 20 Russia and Georgia failed on Thursday to come to an agreement that would pave the way for Russia to join the World Trade Organisation, but the two sides will hold further talks next week, the head of Georgia's trade talks delegation said.

"This meeting ended with no result again. The situation is the same as it was after our last round of talks," said Sergi Kapanadze, Deputy Foreign Minister and the head of Georgia's delegation to the Swiss-mediated talks.

"We agreed that another meeting will be held at the beginning of next week," he told Reuters by telephone.

(Reporting By Margarita Antidze, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Douglas Busvine)