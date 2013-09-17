UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ACCRA, Sept 17 Russia's Supreme Court chairman Vyacheslav Lebedev was in intensive care but in a stable condition in Ghana's capital after being involved in a car accident on Monday, officials said on Tuesday.
Lebedev was returning to Accra after speaking at a Ghana Bar Association conference in the town of Ho, southeast Ghana, when a truck veered into the lane in which his convoy was travelling, a Ghana Ministry of Information statement said.
Lebedev was airlifted by helicopter to hospital along with a police officer who was also injured, Deputy Superintendent of Police Alexander Obeng said by telephone. He described Lebedev's injuries as minor.
A Russian embassy official confirmed the accident and said arrangements for his care had been made. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders