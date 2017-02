MOSCOW, April 25 Glencore has emerged as a single winner in Rosneft's tender to lift 700,000 tonnes of Urals crude blend URL-NWE-E from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga in May-June, trading sources said on Wednesday.

Pricing terms have not been disclosed.

Traders said that Glencore has significantly increased its exposure to the Urals market in the North-West Europe. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)