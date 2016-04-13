* $350 million Eurobond is first Russian debut since 2013
* Issue is 3.5 times oversubscribed
* Investors undeterred by political tensions
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, April 13 A debut Eurobond by Russian
infrastructure company Global Ports is the latest sign
Russian issuers are returning to the international bond market
as investor appetite revives.
Bankers say the $350 million issue is notable because,
although some well-known companies have returned to the market
recently, this is the first Russian debut issue since 2013.
Bond issues from Russia used to be common but they ground to
a halt in 2014, when the confrontation between Russia and the
West over Ukraine caused investors to take fright.
Concerns about Western financial sanctions, which limit
several large state firms from raising international finance,
have dogged the Russian government's efforts to return to the
bond market.
Nevertheless, Russian companies not under sanctions have
returned in recent months, among them miner Norilsk and gas
giant Gazprom.
These heavyweights have now been joined by Global Ports,
Russia's largest operator of container ports, with revenues of
$405.7 million in 2015.
"The market was really hungry for rather high-yielding
Russian risk, on the back of good credit quality," said Olga
Gorokhoskaya, managing director capital markets, at Sberbank
CIB, one of the arranging investment banks.
"You can hardly find anything in the double-B rating
category that will bring you 6-7 (percent) in terms of yields."
Rated BB+ by Fitch, Global Ports' bond was issued at a yield
of 6.875 percent.
It also helped that Global Ports was a listed company,
without links to the government and with a large foreign
strategic investor.
A unit of Danish transportation conglomerate Maersk owns
30.75 percent, the same as the core Russian shareholder N-Trans.
Although Global Ports' business has suffered because of
Russia's economic slump - in 2015 revenues slumped by 28 percent
and the company reported a $33.7 million net loss - the
container market is poised for a strong rebound in 2017-18,
Promsvyazbank analyst Dmitry Gritskevich said in a note.
According to organising banks the bond was three-and-a-half
times oversubscribed. Two-thirds of the demand came from outside
Russia, including 20 percent from the U.S., 18 percent from
continental Europe and 17 percent from Britain.
Sberbank CIB's Gorokhovskaya said that in an unusual sign of
investor appetite, buyers were not just from the major financial
capitals such as London and New York, but also Vienna and
Amsterdam, which do not routinely feature on roadshow
itineraries.
She said that although investors were not necessarily
optimistic of a major thaw in relations between Russia and the
West, they had grown used to the international political
tensions and no longer took fright at them.
"When you see a BB+ issue bringing you a good story and a
possibility to earn some money for your clients, you probably
think that all those political things are not very important,
she said.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)