MOSCOW, Sept 23 London-listed Russian ports
operator Global Ports posted on Monday a 26 percent
year-on-year fall in net profit to $53.7 million in the
first-half and said earnings had been hit by a tough market for
its oil products terminal segment.
Global ports, which accounts for 30 percent of container
throughput at Russia's ports, said revenue was down 2.6 percent
for the period at $249.1 million, while adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 4.7
percent to $137.7 million.
"We believe the industry's long term growth outlook remains
attractive given the ongoing containerisation of Russian trade,"
Global Ports Chairman Nikita Mishin said in a statement.
The firm said its board had approved the payment of an
interim dividend of $0.07 per share, equal to $0.21 per Global
Depository Receipt (GDR).