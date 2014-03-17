* Revenue including NCC fall 2 pct
* Revenue from oil products business down 13 pct
* Combined gross container throughput up 3 pct
MOSCOW, March 17 Russia's Global Ports'
sales dropped last year as acquisition of rival NCC
failed to offset a decrease in oil exports revenues, the
London-listed ports operator said on Monday.
Global Ports, which bought NCC in December in a
cash-and-shares deal worth $1.56 billion, said its oil products
terminal segment saw a 13 percent fall in revenue.
CEO Alexander Nazarchuk said that exporters preferred the
recently launched oil terminal at the Russian Baltic Sea port of
Ust-Luga, not owned by Global Ports, to the Estonian Vopak
terminal, in which the company owns 50 percent. The terminal
accounted for 21 percent of Global Ports' sales.
Revenue for the new group fell 2 percent on a pro-forma
basis to $737 million.
Global Ports' standalone net profit rose 6 percent to $114
million, while NCC earnings halved to $38 million due to higher
operating and finance costs and a $7 million foreign exchange
loss as the Russian rouble weakened against the dollar.
Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia and
accounts for 30 percent of container throughput at Russia's
ports. It also owns two container terminals in Finland.
Global Ports' acquisition of NCC was aimed at increasing
exposure to one of the world's fastest growing container
markets. The number of containers per capita is low in Russia at
41, compared to 93 for Turkey and 168 for the European Union.
Including NCC, Global Ports' gross container throughput rose
by around 3 percent last year, while Global Ports' standalone
throughput was flat.
It also plans to pay an additional dividend of $11.5 million
in total, or $0.06 per global depository receipt. That would
bring its total payout for 2013 to $0.31 per GDR, or $58.4
million.
Russian private transportation group N-Trans and Danish oil
and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk's APM
Terminals each have 30.75 percent stakes in Global Ports.