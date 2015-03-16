MOSCOW, March 16 London-listed Russian ports operator Global Ports said on Monday it had made a net loss of $193.1 million last year compared to a profit of $114.1 million in 2013 due mainly to foreign exchange losses.

The company also said its board had proposed issuing new shares to help the company "react quickly to potential business opportunities and to take advantage of market conditions to efficiently raise new capital".

The board also proposed not making further dividend payments in the medium term, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)