BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical sees H2 '16 dividends at 300 mln rbls-Ifax
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
MOSCOW Dec 17 Russian ports operator Global Ports said on Monday it will pay a special dividend of $79.9 million and expects to make further payments in the coming 12 to 18 months due to its high profitability and cash generation.
The company said it is to pay 17 cents per share or 51 cents per GDR in special dividends by the end of February.
DUBLIN, Feb 17 Sales of building supplies in Britain have improved since it voted to leave the European Union last June and there is no evidence yet that Brexit's impact will ultimately be negative for the sector, Irish firm Kingspan said on Friday.
Feb 17 KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production :