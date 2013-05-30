MOSCOW May 30 London-listed Russian ports
operator Global Ports said it was in talks to buy
National Container Company (NCC), which owns container terminals
and a dry port in and around St. Petersburg.
Russia's Vedomosti newspaper reported last week that NCC's
owners, businessman Andrei Kobzar and Vitaly Yuzhilin, a member
of Russia's lower house of parliament, had put the business up
for sale. A market source told Reuters last week that the
business could be worth about $1 billion, excluding debt.
In a news release, Global Ports said it "confirms that it is
in discussions with the owners of NCC, which owns a number of
sea and inland container terminals."
Global Ports said that trading in its shares had been
suspended due to media reports of the acquisition.
NCC reported profit of $79.7 million and sales of $253.3
million for 2012, according to Global Ports' statement.
Global Ports said it was seeking to grow organically and by
making acquisitions, and that it regularly reviewed all sector
opportunities.