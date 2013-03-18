MOSCOW, March 18 Russian ports operator Global Ports said its net profit for 2012 fell 16 percent to $123.5 million while revenues were nearly unchanged at $501.8 million.

The group said it is recommending an additional dividend payment of 24 cents per GDR, giving a total dividend for the year of 54 cents.

Global Ports, which operates three container terminals in Russia and two in Finland, said the Russian market continues to grow much faster than the global container market and is outperforming high growth markets such as India, Brazil and China.