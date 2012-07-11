MOSCOW, July 11 The price range for Russian freight operator Globaltrans Investment's secondary public offering is narrowing with banks guiding towards a range of $16.25 to $16.50 per global depositary receipt (GDR), two sources said on Wednesday.

Globaltrans said on Monday it plans to raise around $450 million via a share sale, giving it added firepower to expand and make possible further acquisitions. The company gave an initial range for the offering at $16 to $17.25 a share.

Under an over-allotment option, underwriters could purchase up to an additional $50 million GDRs at the offer price, the company said. [ID :nL6E8I906D]

All $500 million was subscribed, sources said on Tuesday. (Reporting By Olga Popova, writing by Megan Davies)