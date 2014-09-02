MOSCOW, Sept 2 Russian freight company Globaltrans Investment said on Tuesday its first-half net profit fell 29 percent in dollar terms and 20 percent if calculated in roubles.

Globaltrans said its net profit was at $105.3 million for the first six months of the year versus $148.3 million the same period last year.

