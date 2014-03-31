UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
MOSCOW, March 31 Russian freight company Globaltrans Investment said on Monday its 2013 net profit fell 19 percent year-on-year, hit by depreciation costs related to its recent acquisitions.
Globaltrans said net profit was $251.6 million while adjusted revenue grew 6 percent to $1.4 billion, helped by an increase in its fleet size.
The company also said its board recommended a dividend of $110.8 million or 62 U.S. cents per ordinary share and global depositary receipt, representing a pay-out ratio of 61 percent. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.