MOSCOW, March 31 Russian freight company Globaltrans Investment said on Monday its 2013 net profit fell 19 percent year-on-year, hit by depreciation costs related to its recent acquisitions.

Globaltrans said net profit was $251.6 million while adjusted revenue grew 6 percent to $1.4 billion, helped by an increase in its fleet size.

The company also said its board recommended a dividend of $110.8 million or 62 U.S. cents per ordinary share and global depositary receipt, representing a pay-out ratio of 61 percent. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)