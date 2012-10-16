MOSCOW Oct 16 A sale of shares by the main owner of Russian freight operator Globaltrans was fully subscribed several hours after the deal was announced, two financial market sources told Reuters.

Sources added that the book was expected to close on Tuesday morning, while one said that price range was set at $19.5-20 per GDR.

Late on Monday, Globaltrans said its key shareholder Transportation Investments Holding will decrease its holding to 34.7 percent from 40.3 percent via a private placement, selling global depository receipts (GDR).

Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Sberbank CIB, are arranging the deal. The total market price of the shares to be sold is around $210 million.