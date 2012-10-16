MOSCOW Oct 16 A sale of shares by the main
owner of Russian freight operator Globaltrans was
fully subscribed several hours after the deal was announced, two
financial market sources told Reuters.
Sources added that the book was expected to close on Tuesday
morning, while one said that price range was set at $19.5-20 per
GDR.
Late on Monday, Globaltrans said its key shareholder
Transportation Investments Holding will decrease its holding to
34.7 percent from 40.3 percent via a private placement, selling
global depository receipts (GDR).
Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Sberbank CIB,
are arranging the deal. The total market price of the shares to
be sold is around $210 million.