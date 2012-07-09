BRIEF-Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt in Nunavut, Canada
* Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt with excellent gold exploration potential in Nunavut, Canada
MOSCOW, July 9 Russian freight firm Globaltrans Investment plans to raise around $450 million via secondary public offering (SPO), excluding an over-allotment option, the company said on Monday.
Globaltrans added that the price range is set at between $16.00 and $17.25 per global depositary receipt (GDR).

* Northern Empire to acquire Sterling Gold Mine from Imperial Metals
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Chinese cable maker Recon Wenyuan Cable Co Ltd is set to snap up a majority stake in a U.S. movie production company for up to $100 million, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, without naming the target.