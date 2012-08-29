Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
MOSCOW Aug 29 General Motors plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years to expand cars and components production in Russia, one of the fastest-growing car markets in the world, its head of international operations Tim Lee said.
The company, which produces cars at three sites across Russia in St. Petersburg, Togliatti and Kaliningrad, will invest part of the money to increase capacity, Lee said on Tuesday evening ahead of an auto show in Moscow.
LONDON, Feb 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked top officials to examine U.S. food company Kraft Heinz's proposed takeover of Unilever Plc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday without citing any sources.
FRANKFURT, Feb 19 PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.