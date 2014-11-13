MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's gold output will fall over the next three years after Polyus Gold decided to delay its large Natalka project in Russia's Magadan region, Sergei Kashuba, the head of the Gold Industrialists' Union, told Reuters.

Polyus Gold said earlier on Thursday that it would delay Natalka for an indefinite period, while it reviews its reserves.

Before the announcement, the Gold Industrialists' Union had expected moderate growth in Russia's gold production over the next three years, Kashuba added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)