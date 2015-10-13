BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's Minister of Natural Resources, Sergei Donskoi, said on Tuesday that gold producers Polyus Gold and Polymetal, along with tycoon Alisher Usmanov, were interested in acquiring Sukhoi Log gold deposit, Interfax news agency reported.
The Sukhoi Log deposit, in the Irkutsk region of Siberia, has remained one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits for half a century and Russia has been considering selling rights to the deposit for almost 20 years.
The government is currently considering whether to hold an auction for the deposit sale in 2016. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.