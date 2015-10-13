MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's Minister of Natural Resources, Sergei Donskoi, said on Tuesday that gold producers Polyus Gold and Polymetal, along with tycoon Alisher Usmanov, were interested in acquiring Sukhoi Log gold deposit, Interfax news agency reported.

The Sukhoi Log deposit, in the Irkutsk region of Siberia, has remained one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits for half a century and Russia has been considering selling rights to the deposit for almost 20 years.

The government is currently considering whether to hold an auction for the deposit sale in 2016. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)