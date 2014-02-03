* Goldman's SSG unit been investing in Russia since 2006
* Takes minority stakes, does deals around $50 mln in size
* Backed Tinkoff Credit Systems, which recently went public
By Megan Davies
MOSCOW, Feb 3 Investment bank Goldman Sachs
Group Inc is increasing its investment in an upscale
chain of fitness clubs founded by a Russian former fencer,
betting lifestyle spending will grow despite an economic
slowdown and slide in the rouble currency.
Goldman's Special Situations Group (SSG) has been clinching
bite-sized deals in Russia, backing entrepreneurs looking to
capitalize on the country's rising middle class.
SSG already owned 12.5 percent of the chain, called World
Class. Under the latest deal, SSG and Russian bank VTB
will buy out a stake owned by Alfa Capital Partners, an
investment unit of billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, and
will jointly own 50 percent of the business.
"We like the business, it is an established platform - one
of the most well-known brands in Russia and it operates in the
premium segment," said Maxim Klimov, head of Goldman's European
SSG in Russia.
Klimov said World Class has a loyal customer base which
would give the business resilience as the economy slows.
"Consumer demand may be (slowing down), but this doesn't ...
change the investment thesis - it just makes the bar a little
higher and we're still bullish on the long-term picture across
the cycle," he said.
World Class was founded by former fencer Olga Slutsker, who
was inspired to open her first fitness centre in 1993 by
visiting a modern club in Spain which contrasted with her
experience of unheated and overcrowded Russian gyms. Membership
costs around $2,500 a year.
SMALLER DEALS
Goldman first invested in World Class in 2006 and its
five-strong team has since struck a string of mainly private
equity-type deals in Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine, favouring
investments that benefit from consumer spending.
SSG invests the bank's own money rather than using more
traditional private equity structures which raise funds from
third parties. That allows it to pursue sub-$50 million deals
that would fall outside the purview of larger buyout firms, said
Klimov.
"Many (international private equity players) haven't made
inroads here because they have large funds and need to invest
large tickets," said Klimov.
While U.S. buyout group TPG has made successful
investments in Russia, rivals such as Blackstone and KKR
have stayed on the sidelines.
Small deals can be highly profitable, said Klimov, noting
its investment in entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov's consumer credit
firm TCS, which went public in October.
Goldman initially invested in TCS at the end of 2007 in a
deal which valued the business at $100 million. TCS currently
has a stock market value of nearly $2 billion.
The bank also recently closed on a follow-on investment in
RosEuroDevelopment, a real estate company it first invested in
during 2008, he said. Goldman's other Russian investments
include debt collection agency Sequoia.