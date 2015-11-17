(Adds Yandex comment)
MOSCOW Nov 17 Google will contest in
court a ruling by Russia's antitrust agency that it broke
competition law by abusing its dominant position with its
Android mobile platform, the U.S. technology company said on
Tuesday.
Russia's competition watchdog ruled in September that Google
had broken the law by requiring pre-installation of certain
applications on mobile devices running on Android.
"We intend to contest this decision and explain in court why
we consider it unfounded," Google said in its official Russian
blog.
Google has until Dec. 18 to amend its contracts with
smartphone manufacturers in order to comply with the ruling in
the case that was launched by local rival Yandex.
"Yandex is confident in every point of its position. We are
ready for the appeal and welcome the most open trial," Yandex
said in a statement.
Yandex said on Friday that it had also asked the European
Commission to investigate Google practices in relation to
Android in the European Union.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Louise Heavens and
Jane Merriman)