"Wonder Woman" and "Blade Runner 2049" showcased at Vegas convention
LAS VEGAS, March 30 Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
MOSCOW Oct 5 Russia's anti-monopoly agency said on Monday that Google Inc must correct its contracts with mobile manufacturers by Nov. 18, Interfax news agency reported.
The FAS anti-monopoly body said in September Google had violated the law by pre-installing certain applications on mobile devices and could face penalties totalling up to 15 percent of its 2014 revenue in this part of the Russian market.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)
LAS VEGAS, March 30 Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
* Ignyta announces peer-reviewed publication of activity of a TRK inhibitor in a primary brain tumor: successful treatment of glioneuronal tumor with pan-TRK, CNS-active inhibitor Entrectinib published in precision oncology