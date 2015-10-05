MOSCOW Oct 5 Russia's anti-monopoly agency said on Monday that Google Inc must correct its contracts with mobile manufacturers by Nov. 18, Interfax news agency reported.

The FAS anti-monopoly body said in September Google had violated the law by pre-installing certain applications on mobile devices and could face penalties totalling up to 15 percent of its 2014 revenue in this part of the Russian market.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)