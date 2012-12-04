MOSCOW Dec 4 Dmitry Medvedev's cabinet plans to
name officials as directors of Russian state firms, less than
two years after he ordered a boardroom purge to reduce state
involvement in the economy, the Kommersant daily reported on
Tuesday.
According to a preliminary list of board candidates, drafted
by the state property agency and cited by Kommersant, more than
70 percent of all state firms will either see officials return
to their boards or their number increase.
Then-President Dmitry Medvedev booted top government
officials off the boards of state companies in a wide-ranging
clearout in early 2011, with Igor Sechin, chairman of state oil
major Rosneft the highest-profile casualty.
Sechin has since taken over as chief executive of Rosneft,
and is in the process of completing a $55 billion takeover of
Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP which would make the
state oil major the world's largest listed oil firm by output.
Medvedev moved to the position of prime minister in May of
this year, following the election of Vladimir Putin, his
political mentor, to the presidency after a four-year stint as
prime minister.
Putin's return to the Kremlin ended an interlude of liberal
economic reforms during the Medvedev presidency, with Rosneft's
acquisition of TNK-BP showing that state capitalists are in the
ascendant, say analysts.
Kommersant wrote that three government officials - Deputy
Economy Minister Sergei Belyakov, Deputy Regional Development
Minister Vladimir Kogan and Deputy Energy Minister Pavel
Fyodorov - may replace senior managers on the board of state gas
export monopoly Gazprom on its board.
Two officials, including Deputy Energy Minister Mikhail
Kurbatov, may join the boards of power firms Rushydro
and Inter RAO. Kurbatov is also expected to join MRSK
Holding and Federal Grid Co (FSK), while
former Energy Minister Sergei Shmatko may become their chairman.
No comment was immediately available from the government on
the report. The state property agency declined to comment.