MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin approved on Monday changes to his governmental ministries that would grant more power to the country's Defence Ministry, among others.

At a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Putin agreed to dissolve the Federal Service for Defence Contracts, Rosoboronzakaz, as well as the Federal Agency on Delivery of Arms, known as Rosoboronpostavki, Russian news agencies reported.

Their functions are to be transferred to the Defence Ministry, Industry and Trade Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly Service and the Accounting Chamber.

Putin also approved the abolishment of the Regional Development Ministry and its functions are to be spread across several ministries. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Thomas Grove)