MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has relieved the deputy head of the state property agency, Pavel Potapov, of his duties, the Tass news agency reported.

Potapov had asked to leave the job, Tass reported, citing a government order. The property agency, know in Russian as Rosimushchestvo, handles state property and privatisations. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)