MOSCOW, March 19 Russian oil tsar and Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin will not work in a new government to be formed after Vladimir Putin assumes his presidential duties in May, the business daily Vedomosti reported on Monday, citing unnamed government sources.

Sechin, one of the most influential Russian officials, would not work well together with outgoing President Dmitry Medvedev, who is likely to head Putin's government, Vedomosti said. "They cannot stand each other," the newspaper quoted a state official as saying.

The fortunes of the deputy prime minister, who remains very close to Putin, are of great interest to foreign investors interested in Russia's vast oil, gas and power sectors.

Sechin's role diminished somewhat during Medvedev's four-year term as president, but Putin hinted this month that Sechin would remain heavily influential.

Vedomosti also reported that Sergei Kiriyenko, head of Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom, had been mentioned by its sources as a likely successor to Sechin. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Ron Popeski)