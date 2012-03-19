MOSCOW, March 19 Russian oil tsar and Deputy
Prime Minister Igor Sechin will not work in a new government to
be formed after Vladimir Putin assumes his presidential duties
in May, the business daily Vedomosti reported on Monday, citing
unnamed government sources.
Sechin, one of the most influential Russian officials, would
not work well together with outgoing President Dmitry Medvedev,
who is likely to head Putin's government, Vedomosti said.
"They cannot stand each other," the newspaper quoted a state
official as saying.
The fortunes of the deputy prime minister, who remains very
close to Putin, are of great interest to foreign investors
interested in Russia's vast oil, gas and power sectors.
Sechin's role diminished somewhat during Medvedev's
four-year term as president, but Putin hinted this month that
Sechin would remain heavily influential.
Vedomosti also reported that Sergei Kiriyenko, head of
Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom, had been mentioned by its
sources as a likely successor to Sechin.
(Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Ron Popeski)