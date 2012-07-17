MOSCOW, July 17 Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Arkady Dvorkovich, who has taken responsibility for industry and
commodity producers in the new Cabinet of Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev, said on Tuesday he did not believe grain export limits
were needed despite forecasts for a lower harvest and high world
prices.
Russian grain prices have been lifted by a fierce rally on
global markets. A newly formed commission on food security is
due to meet on Wednesday under his chairmanship, he said.
"There will be a meeting on the grain market," he told
Reuters on Tuesday. "I see no basis for limiting exports."
