MOSCOW, July 17 A leading Russian grain analyst cut his forecast for the new season crop by several million tonnes on Tuesday, saying the key exporting regions on the Black Sea would be hardest hit by a long spell of inclement weather, including a spring drought.

"The outlook for the harvest is worsening. SovEcon's new forecast is down to 78.5 million-81.5 million tonnes from 94.2 million tonnes in 2011. In all the key producing regions, except the Central Federal District, production is expected below last year's," Andrei Sizov Sr., chief executive of the SovEcon consultancy, said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Alden Bentley)