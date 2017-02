MOSCOW Feb 2 Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov will make an announcement on Friday on how much grain the country can export in the 2011-12 season before imposing a possible export duty, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

"Zubkov will hold a meeting on Friday and announce his position near to the evening," a source said.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, declined to comment.

Zubkov earlier told Reuters that the government would determine on Thursday how much grain can be exported during this crop year before it imposes the duty. (Reporting by Melissa Akin and Gleb Bryanski, writing by Katya Golubkova)